As a longtime Red Bud resident, I want to strongly encourage my neighbors to support Tim Stowe as our Red Bud School Board member on Election Day.
Having known Tim for eight years, I can personally attest to his relative experience, trustworthiness, and deep desire to help make Frederick County a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
I know Tim will prioritize what is best for our children first in each and every decision that comes before the School Board. He will listen attentively to parents and work hand-in-hand with our teachers to ensure our children are getting the very best education.
Vote Tim Stowe for Red Bud School Board on Nov. 2!
Cheryl Swartz
Frederick County
