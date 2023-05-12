I understand that it’s early in the 2023 local elections cycle, but I’d like to endorse my friend of many years, Seth T. Thatcher, for Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue.
Thatcher has been in the commissioner’s office for a total of 16 years (the last four as commissioner). His experience is vital to the future success of Frederick County as a whole. He has earned the respect of his constituency through hard work and dedication to that constituency. I ask you to please consider voting for Seth this November.
Bill Dodson
Stephens City
