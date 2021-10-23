I am writing this letter in support of Theo Theologis for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of working with Theo extensively over the past several years, and I can say without any hesitation, that he is the best person Stonewall could hope to have as Supervisor.
Theo Theologis is one of the smartest people I've met in my 30-plus year career. He has an impressive education & professional background and extensive business experience.
One of the things that have impressed me about Theo is his extensive knowledge of many subjects and his ability to delve deep into any issue, understand it, and find a way to address it. That is a tremendous asset to a board that deals with a wide range of issues.
Theo is a very strong and effective advocate for the people he represents. He is well respected because he is reasonable, honest, and reliable. No wonder people trust him and his judgment. He has an approach that gets results. He is a natural problem solver and can think outside the box and find creative solutions.
And, even with all that said, he is loyal, dedicated, and most of all, cares about the future of the people and the community that he will serve.
I am very confident that with Theo Theologis as supervisor, the Stonewall District will have an amazing advocate on its side.
Gayle Ellis
Frederick County
