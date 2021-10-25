I wholeheartedly support Theo Theologis for the Stonewall Supervisor position. Theo is a very hard-working individual with a knack for problem solving. As a realtor, Theo understands how important it is that our first responders and schools stay the best and are prepared for future growth. He also knows that less traffic, good quality infrastructure, and good jobs are essential pieces to one’s quality of life. Theo will make sure our police, fire, rescue, and teachers are prepared well before our growing future.
Theo’s mild-mannered personality and good judgment make him a good and trusted advisor. We live in a world where most people focus on today, but Theo has the ability to plan for the long-term and stay the course. He is very business savvy and fiscally conservative. We need someone who will hold the line on taxes, cut waste, support our first responders and teachers, and actively plan for the future. If anyone can make it happen, that’s Theo. Please vote for him on Nov. 2!
Jesse Slaughter
Frederick County
