To manage growth better, vote for Theo Theologis for Stonewall supervisor.
I am very excited to see Theo Theologis run for the Stonewall supervisor seat.
It's the first time in a decade that Stonewall has a choice for supervisor, and Theo is a great choice for Stonewall. He’s a local realtor/broker and is a graduate of the American University School of Law.
As you’re considering the candidates, character and work ethic are obviously of paramount importance. I’ve known Theo for close to five years. I’ve always found him to be incredibly hard-working and a person who has high ethical standards. Additionally, he has always been willing to listen to different sides of an issue.
Frederick County will continue to grow, regardless of who is elected in this next election. However, there’s growth and then there’s smart growth. Theo Theologis understands how to manage growth and he is only interested in choices and decisions that serve the needs of this county and its citizens. If elected, I’m certain that Theo will work tirelessly for his constituency and for the whole of Frederick County.
Please vote for Theo Theologis on Nov. 2.
Jennifer Watt
Frederick County
