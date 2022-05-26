Next year my oldest grandchild starts public school, and in four years I’ll have four in public school. Yesterday my wife and I cried after another mass shooting at a school. Like most, we tell ourselves “it won’t happen here.” That’s what they told themselves at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, Virginia Tech, and until yesterday, in Uvalde.
I woke up this morning and asked myself: What can I do to stop tragedies that happened in Uvalde from happening?
Ben Cline voted against HR 8, a law requiring background checks on all gun sales.
I will be voting against Ben Cline in the primary and against him in the fall. It’s a small step to try to protect my grandchildren but it’s a step. If enough people think — like I do —that background checks seem like a reasonable first step, maybe we can send a person to Congress who will do what they can to protect our children.
Jim Davison
Winchester
