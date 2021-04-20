It is with great pleasure that I write this endorsement of my friend Winsome Sears for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia in the upcoming Republican convention. I have known Winsome and her husband Terry for over 20 years now and they are the epitome of solid Christian folks of great character. Winsome has not only served the nation, state and our community, she also serves the Lord and is an active member of our church. We have worked together several times over the past 20 years, and I have always been impressed with Winsome’s knowledge, wisdom, and integrity. She represents the type of individual that we should have working for us in the halls of government. Please when you attend the Republican nominating convention vote for Winsome to represent the Republican Party on the ballot for lieutenant governor of Virginia. She will provide the kind of reasoned leadership that we need and will all grow to respect!
Maurice McGrew
Stephens City
