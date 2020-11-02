Vote ‘yes’ for Constitutional amendment
You and I can minimize gerrymandering. Vote now for proposed Constitutional amendment #1.
This important legislation was written and passed by our Virginia General Assembly to reform and make fair the way the commonwealth draws its legislative districts.
In the past, district lines were drawn by the party in power, behind closed doors, and often drawn to serve their own interests, not those of the voters. There are several key elements that will ensure a break from this hyper-partisan practice of the past:
The redistricting commission will be made up of 8 legislators and 8 citizens
Full transparency of all meetings, minutes and data will be required
Specific protection for minority communities will be included
The General Assembly will be allowed only an up or down vote — no changes or amendments allowed
The Governor is excluded from the approval process in order to maintain the balance created by the above framework
It’s our turn. Vote “yes” to the statewide referendum, constitutional amendment #1.
Many thanks to OneVirginia2021 for pushing this bipartisan legislation to put the power back in the hands of the voters, where it should have been all along.
Teresa Miller Boyce
