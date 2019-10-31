I am voting "yes" for an elected school board.
As a military veteran, I have lived in Denver, Seattle, San Antonio, Delaware, Vermont, Tokyo, Germany, Italy, France, Croatia, Hungary, and Bulgaria.
My children have attended school in three countries and here in Winchester. The quality of a community is directly linked to the quality of our schools. We all have a stake in our schools, yet we do not have a voice in the selection of our School Board because it is chosen for us by City Council.
Appointed school boards are unusual. Almost all school boards in the United States are elected (~96%). Since the ban on elected school boards was lifted in 1992, most school districts in Virginia have switched to an elected School Board. Winchester is one of few laggard places where residents are excluded from such an important decision.
As a result, our School Board is accountable to City Council, not to us, the people of Winchester. The School Board should reflect the members of our community. Instead, School Board members currently can serve without talking to people in their communities about issues facing our school system. Unlike appointed officials, elected officials have a responsibility to interact with residents.
An election is a democratic process which will inspire more people to be involved in the future of our city. Schools are the building blocks of our community, and therefore should be shaped by our community. We are all in this together.
