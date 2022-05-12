Please go vote in the 6th Congressional District's Republican primary.
Our current representative Benjamin Cline just voted yes on a $40 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine. American families are struggling in the midst of record inflation, soaring gas prices, and a baby formula shortage.
Cline may say all the right things on social media and his campaign website about a crisis at our border and that he will stand up and do what is right for our district and our nation, but then he votes for billions to go to another country.
Mr. Cline, your website says you are a problem-solving Virginian. How exactly does this reckless spending (where's that money even coming from?) solve the problems the people in your district are facing? That is an answer that every single person who is going to vote in this primary deserves to hear.
It is time to hold our representative's feet to the fire and make sure they are doing what is best for American families. The people we elect to represent us matter and they reveal what they really stand for when they cast their votes on the floor of Congress.
I will be voting for Merritt Hale.
Sarah Skeith
Middletown
