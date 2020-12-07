Oh please spare us your Trumpian political piety. When your daughter steps out of line and doesn't sing, in protest, you call it "liberty."
When Colin Kaepernick knelt down in line and didn't sing, in protest, you called it "un-American" and un-patriotic" and then all that followed his lead were called "SOBs" from on high. Your party didn't "celebrate and tolerate the non-conformist" then, did they?
Please wake up and smell what you're shoveling.
