A Frederick County supervisor was quoted on the front page of The Star last week declaring it past time that our citizens had the opportunity to educate their children as they see fit. Pandering to his base aside, the supervisor should take a walk around this Pandora’s box before popping the lid.
His words are ones used to begin a campaign to loot school budgets and create duplicate school systems. Look for soft soap terms like “choice,” “free-market,” “experimental,” “introducing competition” and “voucher.”
Taxes for public education are for educating the public — not for pandering to subgroups. If you wish to exercise your “right” to educate your child the way you see fit, in my book you have signed up to pay for it. It is akin to demanding the county pave a new street for you just because you always wanted one of your own.
The Watergate advice to “follow the money” is apt in this case. People paying for private schools are excited by the promise of vouchers which will be discount coupons for private school tuition.
Assessing taxpayers for “31 Flavors” of education is a non-starter. (Apologies to Baskin-Robbins.)
David Gustafson
Middletown
