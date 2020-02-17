SHAME on Virginia! Our republic is now dead. Virginians decide who they want to elect for President, not California, New York, Colorado, etc. I don't understand how the National Popular Vote Compact is even constitutional as it appears forbidden by Article 1 Section 10: No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance, or confederation..., not that I expect any elected official to actually know what our Constitution says. It's more evident than ever before that the republic is dead and these so-called politicians want nothing more then self/party-serving monopolies to force their will upon us. The Constitution outlines how votes are to be counted. If you want to change that, then submit an amendment, not this shady business being conducted without anyone's knowledge until it's too late. Any politician voting for this should be charged with treason. It's funny how all politicians hail the Constitution when it fits their narrative but as soon as they disagree with it, it's as useless as used toilet paper!
Clement Bourg
Berryville
