All those who want to re-name streets in Winchester put your money where your mouth is. Put up or shut up! You can appropriate the money to reimburse all businesses to change their stationery, edit their websites, change their signage and marketing materials, have their professional licensing addresses changed, etc. Then you can pay for all the navigational software updates used for automobiles, and cellphones, and the mapping software for many platforms. Then you can pay all related costs both actual and administratively for what VDOT and the city will have in considering and making the requested changes. Now you can pay to reprint all paper maps for the city. Are you going to pay the administrative costs to explain to clients who call them that the business has not moved. Who pays for the city to make address changes to tax and other billing? There is no good reason to change street names in Winchester. But if you insist then PAY FOR IT when you submit your application! Any attempt to make a change to a major street should not be done by council but put to a ballot vote where all the citizens of Winchester who use the name and who would suffer financial costs from a change can have a voice. The majority should rule when so many costs are involved to those who don't want change and when no reasonable justification can be given to proceed with such a ridiculous and unwarranted suggestion.
Mark Anderson
Winchester
(1) comment
No. We can all pay for it. After all, some minorities have been paying a steep price for decades. Those that want to use tax dollars to build a fanciful wall on the Mexican border are now concerned with costs, eh?
