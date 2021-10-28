As tax-paying citizens, we have the right to know where our tax dollars are being spent. Struggling to provide a safe place for our families to live, to keep them clothed, fed, and provide heat and electricity is becoming increasingly harder. Prices are only going to continue to soar.
It is more important than ever that we not only know what our tax dollars are being spent on, but that we elect officials to office who know the hardships many citizens are facing. We need to elect officials who will strive to find ways to balance the budget without high increases to taxes and who believe in budgetary transparency.
Josh Ludwig is a candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Shawnee District seat who believes in transparency and in keeping taxes down. He will work hard to find ways of balancing the budget without sharp tax increases, and he will fight to make known to the public where tax money is spent.
We have all heard the saying: "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to solve the problem." But it can't hurt to have one on our side.
If you believe in transparency and want someone who will fight for you and your family, then vote for Josh Ludwig. It is important for your voice to be heard, and you can do that by getting out and voting.
Joyce Lombardo
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.