If Dave LaRock has ever been given a gift, hired in any capacity, elected to any office, been a scout, or has received a favor of any kind, he should know that discrimination based on intelligence does not exist.
How in God’s name could anyone equate discrimination against homosexuals as being akin to discrimination based on intelligence. There are no words in the English language to describe this absurdity.
I hope that in the near future I will have a representative in Richmond that will cause me to reach for the American flag rather than my nose.
