I am proud to say that I have already cast my vote for Warren Gosnell for Shawnee District supervisor. Gosnell has vast experience in not only serving in our community but leading in it as well. His 24 years of exemplary service with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office show his willingness to serve and protect all the residents of Frederick County.
Gosnell’s track record of community service and involvement speaks for itself. He is a man of high moral character. He makes time to speak with constituents, study, and understand the issues. He is driven, dependable, approachable, and welcomes open dialogue.
He will not cater to special interest groups, but will do what is best for all the citizens of Frederick County. At a time when true servant leadership is needed more than ever, Warren Gosnell is the candidate that will lead our county to better and brighter days.
Jay Foreman
Stephens City
