When Winchester native Patsy Cline first performed her hit song titled "Crazy" in 1962, little did she know that six decades later her song title would come to describe the atrocious behavior of many politicians and activists in today's Democrat Party.
As the first female performer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Patsy is, arguably, the most iconic resident ever to have lived within the boundaries of Virginia's current 10th Congressional District. Although I can find no evidence about her political leanings, I believe that if she were with us today, she would likely be thinking "Democrat" while singing her song "Crazy."
Just look around the internet and on TV and you will find many examples of nuttiness within the Democrat Party, from the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who President Trump calls "Crazy Nancy," to the thousands of deranged rioters, looters and arsonists who are destroying Democrat-run cities across the country.
What's really sad is that while these Democrats are destroying our country, culture and form of government, our 10th District Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has stayed stone cold silent. It's almost as if she condones all these crazy antics of her fellow Democrats. As she now asks for our vote, her silence is deafening, and crazy, too.
Country music legend Willie Nelson, who wrote Patsy's song "Crazy," said the original title was to be "Stupid," not "Crazy." When you observe the behavior of many of today's Democrats, that original song title would apply equally well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.