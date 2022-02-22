Was it laziness or intentional misinformation?
Shame on David Eddy of Middletown and to The Winchester Star.
Mr. Eddy’s entire Feb. 21 letter to the editor falls apart in the first paragraph in which he asserts “Remington was recently found liable ...” The fact of the matter, as you can find in any media account, is that Remington settled with the parents (there was no court case for the company to be “found”) and no mention was made as to the company’s liability.
Whether Mr. Eddy was intentionally spreading falsehoods to cause fear or was just too lazy to read a complete report on the settlement, it was irresponsible of The Winchester Star to print his letter, thus giving his misinformation/lies validity.
A person is allowed to express their opinion, but not if it is based on lies or misinformation and/or done to intentionally spread fear or cause panic. The question remains: Was Mr. Eddy simply too lazy to ascertain the facts or was he intentionally spreading misinformation?
