Do you want your representative for the Board of Supervisors to listen to all constituents and vote accordingly, or do you want a representative that listens to a select few and votes their way?
If you want someone that listens to everyone, then vote Shontya’ Washington for Red Bud Supervisor. Mrs. Washington is running against our current supervisor, Blaine Dunn. During his time as supervisor, I have attended many of his town hall meetings. He does ask the people for their opinions on how he should vote on various issues, and then does the complete opposite of the majority. For example, at his most recent town hall, he asked for a raise of hands on who wanted the aquatic center to be listed on the November ballot. The majority of the people raised their hands. When he went to vote the following week, he voted no.
He also did this a few years ago when a large group of people pushed for him to vote yes to a preschool initiative, he voted no. He listens to a small group of radical Republicans when he votes. He does not have the interests of all his constituents in mind, including moderate republicans, when voting.
We need someone that is not going to listen to a small portion of one political party. We need someone who is going to vote on the actual issues and how they affect our community. If that’s what you want, then vote Shontya’ Washington as Red Bed Supervisor.
Christine Barr
Frederick County
