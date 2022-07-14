I would like to implore all citizens of the United States of America to personally watch the January 6th commission hearings. If you have been working or busy during the hearings, they are all available online.
Firstly, it is fascinating television, more importantly, I view it as my constitutional duty to know what is going on in my country.
If you care about democracy, if you care about the rule of law, if you care about the safety of our dedicated police officers, you owe it to yourself to watch firsthand. Don’t let CNN or FOX News or any other media outlet tell you what was said from a skewed viewpoint on either side. Watch for yourself with an open mind. The investigation has been methodical and professional, with just the facts coming forward. Most of the witnesses giving testimony are firm supporters of the former president, not foes of him. Please watch and give democracy a chance!
Wendy Werner
Winchester
