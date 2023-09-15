Frederick County water restrictions
On Aug. 30, Frederick County implemented water restrictions for residents on days that depended on even/odd addresses. Fine, I can live with that.
A week later, they came out with a total restriction from watering plants, trees, bushes and lawns.
I retired here for it to be my final resting place to be free from worries and stress. I’m not going watch my plants die and spend tons of money replacing them only to have them die too.
So, I’m considering replacing the ones that die with lawn ornaments; for example, a life-size Sasquatch and maybe a fairy village or two etc., etc. I wonder, what would the homeowners association think about that?
John Osius
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.