A very fine Open Forum on Wednesday by Chris Fordney, but you let the cat out of the bag. You mentioned that Snowden Bridge was named after an obscure Confederate lieutenant colonel Robert Snowden. It is very obscure. So obscure that his name doesn't even send up a red flag that the development change its name in today's climate. As far as I can tell he never fought in the Shenandoah Valley but instead fought most of the battles in Tennessee. Maybe Snowden Bridge is safe from the revisionists.
Jim Shifflett
Winchester
