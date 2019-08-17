Congratulations to the Winchester Post 21 American Legion Junior baseball team for winning the 2019 Virginia State Championship.
The tournament was held July 31 through Aug. at the Stafford American Legion baseball complex in Fredericksburg. Post 21 had victories against Spotsylvania 7-3, Lakeside 5-3, Lynchburg 4-3, and the championship game against Martinsville 9-1. Their lone loss was to Post 310 Wilson.
I know from experience how much hard work it takes and how very difficult it is to win an American Legion State title. Along with Coach Anthony Hargrove I coached both the junior and senior Legion teams for many years. We made several trips with both the junior and senior teams to the state tournament and advanced to the title game once with both squads but were never able to bring home the title.
Just getting to the tournament is hard enough but once there you have to play five games over five days against some of the best baseball players in the state. This is a tremendous accomplishment by these young men. They can certainly take pride in knowing that all the hard work they put into developing their baseball skills and the concept of team work they learned in the summer heat allowed them to achieve such a lofty goal.
Congratulations and thank you to the coaches who gave of their time to coach these young men. They do not receive any pay but coach because they love baseball and working with these young players. Finally a huge thank-you to our local American Legion Post 21 for continuing to sponsor the summer baseball program and for the service of your members to our great nation.
