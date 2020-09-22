Are you voting for Biden to be the president of the United States of America, or Trump to be the president of the Divided States of America? How often, throughout your lifetime, have you read or heard the truth, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”? We are voting to maintain our democracy, Constitution, Bill of Rights, and a return to a non-political justice system with liberty and justice for all. Will this be the last election for a president of the United States? VOTE!
Sandra J. LeDrew
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.