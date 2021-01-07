I want to thank Valley Health for providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the community. I received my second dose today and I am very appreciative of the stellar effort Valley Health has provided leading the community during this pandemic. Valley Health has provided clear, concise, and valuable leadership. Kudos! A job well done.
Now it's our turn, as members of our community, we need to step up and beat COVID-19. Get vaccinated. Volunteer at the Virginia Department of Health (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/apply-to-volunteer/). Anyone can volunteer. We need to come together and work together to beat this disease. I have registered as a Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer and so can you. Hope to see you at our upcoming community vaccination events.
Please follow the CDC Guidelines on the 3 W's: Wash your hands, stay away from others, and wear your mask. It's really easy.
