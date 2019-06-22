It was reported in The Star on June 13 that the city's recycling program was "destined for the trash heap," stating that the city's recycling vendor would stop accepting almost all recyclable materials by the end of 2019. Eliminated recyclables include glass and most plastics as of January 2019, all other plastics and metals (including aluminum) by July 2019 and cardboard and paper by the end of the year.
Councilor John Willingham said that the city is "trying to find the best worst option" when it comes to the immediate future of recycling. Two options have presented themselves, including a more expensive choice, which would require a fee from citizens to cover the cost of recycling materials in another city, and a second, easier choice, which would require no fee and send all of the city's recyclable materials to the landfill. The first choice has garnered some support from the community, who were invited to take a public survey about the issue, and the second choice seems to have many local officials' support.
Here's a thought: Let's do better.
Instead of throwing our hands up in the air and sending an estimated 2,100 tons of recyclable materials per year to the landfill, let's do better.
Instead of taking the cheap way out and avoiding a $2-$5 fee per month to avoid an even more significant amount of pollution on our hands, let's do better.
Instead of working with organizations that can't keep up with the global recycling economy, while our neighboring counties are doing just fine, let's do better.
How can we do better, you may ask?
Residents of the City of Winchester, think about the decision you are making when you vote against a monthly fee for recycling. Is it really that much? It's really just a Starbucks Frappuccino in exchange for a less invasive carbon footprint. Encourage your friends to take the plunge with you, it's not that difficult and not that expensive.
Local business owners, you have a voice in our community. Do the right thing and use your influence for good. Show up on June 25 to the City Council meeting and help us keep our community as green as possible.
And lastly, lawmakers and city officials, don't take the easy way out. You set an example for your constituents. So, encourage your community, that you claim to love so much, to not only recycle, but reduce and reuse in order to lower our impact on the environment. You may be letting yourself believe that saving money by instating the second option is in the best interest of the people. But, let's face it, not sending 2,100 extra tons of recyclable materials to the landfill per year is, in fact, in the best interest of the people and our planet.
Let's do better.
Colleen Large is a resident
of Winchester.
