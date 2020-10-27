As the weather turns colder, there's no reason to give up outdoor dining at our favorite local restaurants. We just have to take cues from Europeans. In Munich, Germany at Christmas, for instance, the locals bundle up and sit at table outdoors and eat and drink for hours. Restaurants and pubs leave small blankets on the seats for their customers to use. At the outdoor Christmas markets, my husband and I and our Bavarian relatives drank mulled wine and ate bratwurst while sitting a picnic benches. The best things to eat outdoors that stay relatively warm: anything in a bun or in gravy or tomato sauce, a thick stew or something layered like lasagna. So lets toughen up, bundle up, and support our local restaurants. Perhaps the restaurants could provide some blankets as well.
Carole Ann King
Frederick County
