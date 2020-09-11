Today all the news is just sound bites. Few reporters take the time to ask, "What did you mean by that?"
Omaha Beach was a killing ground while the other beaches were lightly defended [on D-Day]. The Americans only received a break when the German machine guns overheated and jammed. You could say they were poor SOBs, but the deeper meaning was that they were given the most difficult task creating the opening for taking the deep water port so very necessary to supply the invasion.
We use strong words at times to shock and attract attention to important matters. Little people, wanting to make a name for themselves, seize on opportunities of shallow thinking to politesse issues instead of engaging in deeper thinking.
History says [those soldiers] were unlucky to be assigned that beach objective. But history records that they did their job, and the sacrifice was worthwhile. For that we thank them. That is the deeper story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.