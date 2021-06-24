Our system of government is set up to have elected officials at various levels, and our Board of Supervisors is a county entity. They were not elected in order to make decisions in a vacuum, but to coordinate and integrate with other levels of government. The Board should not step outside their charter and make decisions they were never elected to make, such as the recent one involving the 'constitutional sanctuary', or the resolution to support a Delegate who participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The current Board needs a change; they have acted as if they have the authority to be a dictatorship, not as a body that represents all the citizens of this county. I believe some new representation is overdue.
There is an opportunity this year to add someone who is a moderate, has experience in leadership, believes in fiscal responsibility and economic growth and will focus on positive change for the county.
Richard Kennedy is a candidate for the BOS from Shawnee District and would be a good addition to the BOS and balance to some of the more extreme members currently in office. There is much work to be done in Frederick County, and we need Richard Kennedy and others like him to get things done that will improve the quality of life here for all of us.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
Warren Gosnell running as an Independent in the Shawnee District will give the district's residents a moderate voice in between the far left of Richard Kennedy and the far right views of Josh Ludwig. It is nice that we have a reasonable choice and do not have to pick between the lesser of two evils this go round.
Wrong kind of change. Changing Frederick County into a progressive county like Loudoun County, well, just look at the mess there. No, not here. Say NO to progressivism. Say NO to Kennedy. Before it's too late.
Agree 100%. Mr. Kennedy would be a welcome addition to a board that appears to have forgotten its purpose. He's a practical problem solver.
Solver or problem creator. Do you want equity and critical race theory nonsense in Frederick County? I do not. These things are just lies designed to divide.
Why does telling the truth scare you so? Like socialism, you have no idea of what critical race theory is all about, do you? CRT is only taught at the University level to already educated minds, that would leave you out. The thing you fear is your children being taught the truths about this country. Some of those truths show America in a good light and others like the reality of slavery, not so much. I believe the children need to be taught the facts about our country. It will make them better citizens than the terrorists that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempted coup to install a sexual predator as a dictator. Don't we want better citizens than those traitors? I think we do.
