Please join me and many of my friends who live in the Shawnee District in getting out on May 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TO VOTE for Dave Stegmaier in the Republican primary being held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall. Curbside voting assistance will be available for those with special needs.
Dave has served the Shawnee District well as our Supervisor over the past six months. He has exhibited strength, courage, and leadership and has remained FIRM, FAIR AND CONSISTENT. I know he will continue to stay Frederick County and Shawnee District strong.
As many of you know Dave has been going door to door, one one one, neighbor to neighbor so he can speak with you personally and humbly ask for your vote.
Not it is our turn. I ask my fellow residents of Shawnee District to take this time to come out to cast your vote for Dave Stegmaier. Dave needs your vote! And we need Dave!
(1) comment
And where does Dave stand on the Trump Cult of Lies and Conspiracies? I can’t seem to get an answer. Why are you Republicans afraid to say. If Dave promotes the Lie why would you vote for him. Who wants a liar running the county.
