We need more broadband, not excuses
Over 600,000 people in Virginia do not have access to broadband (33% have no service in rural districts like ours). Broadband is no longer a convenience: it is a necessity of modern life. We cannot equally participate in online employment, health care, and education options as long as we don’t have the proper tools. While there’s been progress, there’s still much to do.
No student should have to go to a fast-food parking lot to get internet service. Yet, many students in our district have to do exactly that. At a time when many schools are only offering virtual classes, this is unacceptable. We owe it to our children to allow them access to the same opportunities that the students in the rest of Northern Virginia take for granted. Schools are trying to fill the holes, but they need help.
How many years have politicians and corporations told us that “broadband in rural counties is right around the corner?” Yet somehow, it never happens. For example, Aug. 17 was the deadline for Frederick County to apply for 2021 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funds, but no application was filed. We don’t need more excuses. We need leaders who will get this done. As your delegate, I will be a voice for bringing broadband to every county, every city, and every corner of the Commonwealth.
Irina Khanin 29thth District House of Delegates candidate (D)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.