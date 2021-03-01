We need more elected officials like Graber
Shawn Graber made a commitment when campaigning to hold Town Hall Meetings with the community. He has lived up to this promise.
At his last meeting, he shared a lot of factual financial information along with a history and comparisons with other counties. He shared the challenges of getting financial information from the School Board.
Shawn opened up the floor to questions. At this point, a woman went on a rant, screaming Tea Party, Trumpist, right-wing Republican. I was amused that someone would call Shawn’s presentation a “rant”.
I wish more of our supervisors and school board members would show an interest in sharing ideas with the community like Shawn does. Far too much of the county financial decisions are made without sharing the details with us. How can a school board properly manage $80++++ million without a detailed budget and regular reporting on spending against that budget to the Board of Supervisors ? Too much is accepted from our unelected county employees.
Shawn spends countless hours of his own time in an attempt to make sure that our tax dollars are properly spent and meet the needs of the citizens. We need more supervisors and school board members willing to make this type of commitment to the citizens.
Robert Engle Star Tannery
