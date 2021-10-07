We need open minds, not political grandstanding
I have lived in Frederick County for 10 years. I have three girls, two in Frederick County Public Schools. I have followed the School Board and Board of Supervisors for years. I have been disappointed in the lack of forethought and planning that has gone into our infrastructure. Our schools are over capacity, yet our Board of Supervisors will not consider building a fourth high school. We have to fight for every dollar spent towards our public schools. It is a disappointment.
The lack of civility is appalling. Is this what we are teaching our children? To shout and yell at each other. Wreaking havoc will not accomplish anything. We need elected officials that are willing to have conversations, open minds, and empathy. We do not need political grandstanding. We need what’s best for the community, what’s best for all of the residents of Frederick County, not just a few.
For the Frederick County School Board, I fully support Ellen White, Eric Reifinger and John Lamanna. For the Board of Supervisors, I fully support Shontya Washington, Richard Kennedy or Warren Gosnell, and Judith McCann-Slaughter. We need to ensure that we are voting for a board that will plan for the future. Frederick County is growing whether you like it or not and many on our current local boards refuse to address this and need to be voted out.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode Frederick County
Letters to the Editor
Mar 25, 2017
Future-proofing 4th county high school
The perception is that many folks against the student population capacity of 1,725 for the fourth county high school do not see the growth coming to Frederick and other surrounding areas.
I ask anyone: Is not the following development taking place now?
• New construction of the Amazon distribution center in Clear Brook.
• Snowden Bridge continues new construction of homes, making it so in time that it will have its own community elementary school.
• New FBI records building coming to the county.
• Navy Federal Credit expanding operations in the county.
• New home construction continues off the Tasker Road and Warrior Drive areas.
• Kernstown exit/Crosspointe area interchange has been redesigned to accommodate more traffic.
• New development coming within the next five years if not sooner at the Kernstown/Crosspointe area.
One can add to the list the new Procter and Gamble mega-distribution center up at the Tabler Station Road exit on a 458-acre site near Martinsburg, W.Va..
Where will all those folks live and wonder how many more students will come into the Frederick County school system?
So the perception is that the School Board and school officials are just doing their due diligence by future-proofing this fourth county high school, are they not?
Jeff Milburn
Winchester
