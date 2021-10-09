President Biden does a great job at stirring up angst — whether it’s unchecked immigration; his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal; ignoring the Supreme Court on eviction moratoriums; and now attempting to work around the Constitution with vaccine mandates.
There must be a lot of people asking themselves: How did we get into this mess, and how do we get out? We need representatives that will step away from partisan politics and focus on getting worthwhile things done.
I have watched Delegate Dave LaRock from when he was the loudest voice. Ten years ago, he questioned spending hundreds of millions of dollars on bringing Metro to Loudoun. They ignored his warnings, and it appears LaRock had it right. Almost no one uses the Metro, and it sucks up tons of money that should go to roads.
He recently asked the legislature to join him in asking the health commissioner to pull back his ban on hydroxychloroquine. His resolution was passed out of committee unanimously, with even the Democrat speaker of the house in support. Then, it was killed on the floor in a reversal that must have been political.
Yale’s Dr. Harvey Risch applauded Dave’s effort. Dr. Risch made national news saying hydroxychloroquine could save 100,000 lives if used properly to combat COVID-19. LaRock took a bold step and won bipartisan support, only to have it smacked down so people like his opponent could use that loss against him.
LaRock has been a solid leader for this district. We need more like him!
Cheryl Celebi
Leesburg
