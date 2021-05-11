Please vote to keep Dave Stegmaier as the Republican nominee at the party canvass on May 15th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Millwood Station Banquet Hall (behind fire hall), 250 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. He deeply cares about our community, which is evident by his involvement and actions, and he’s committed to keeping it strong for our future and future generations to come.
Always seeking out the truth for himself, Dave personally researches the issues. By volunteering his time, attending community events, knocking on doors, making public appearances, meeting with our emergency responders, and visiting our schools, he is well-informed of the needs of our district. He welcomes conversation with others, and is always very responsive to his constituents.
In the time we’ve known Dave, we’ve been very impressed by his honesty, integrity, and openness. Since he's served as our Shawnee supervisor we’ve been even more impressed with the way he votes for what is right, not just blindly following what others think he should do. So the first step to even have a chance to vote for Dave Stegmaier in November is to ensure he is the Republican nominee. Please vote on May 15th!
Well, Adam and Brandi, we understand your support of good old Dave. However, there have been several of us who keep asking what is Dave’s position on the Trump Cult of Lies and Conspiracies.
You see, if Dave is a supporter of the lies surrounding the accusations of a “stolen” election and this is his position, it will affect how he governs. There was no stolen election and Trump lost an election that was fair, safe, and secure.
Elected individuals who believe and promote these lies are not honest decent public servants. They are not patriots to promote lies that undermine our democracy. Honest, decent people do not support the attack on our Capital that tried to overthrow an election and murder public officials.
Who is the “real” Dave Stegmaier. We have yet to get this answer.
