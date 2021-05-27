The water is cold and deep and sometimes very hot. I am not a good swimmer, but I’ll jump in. Here goes!
Recent days have produced a trove of articles on police misconduct and maltreatment of blacks, mainly to defund, disband, and in some cases to totally eliminate the police. To quote an old adage, “don’t discard the bushel due to a few bad apples.” My suggestion: root out the bad, rehabilitate the weak, praise the good.
Now to the next item: I have not seen, heard, or read anything in recent weeks referencing black on black violence.
I am all in for EQUALITY, so lets work together to solve or at least mitigate some of our social/political ills.
(1) comment
Leonard Pitts Jr. opined on this subject, "In the first place, being concerned over the shooting of unarmed black men hardly precludes being concerned over violence within the African-American community. In the second place, they ignore the obvious: When black people commit crimes against black people, they face prosecution, but when police officers (or certain neighborhood watchmen) commit crimes against black people, they face getting off with little if any punishment....But guess what? White people kill one another, too. Eighty-three percent of white victims are killed by white assailants. See, the vast majority of violent crime is committed within — not between — racial groups. Crime is a matter of proximity and opportunity. People victimize their own rather than drive across town to victimize somebody else."
"So another term for “black on black” crime is, crime."
