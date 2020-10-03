My wife and I are writing in support of Irina Khanin for state delegate in Virginia's 29th District. Her life experience, growing up in the Soviet Union, gives her unique perspective on the course our government should not take. She immigrated with her family 30 years ago and has been an active participant in her adopted country. The Commonwealth has benefited from her work advocating for adolescents needing a voice and supporting their families in crisis. Irina values education, which is a keystone to her platform. She understands the importance of not only a quality education, but the supports that go along with it.
During this COVID crisis there has been an increase in need for mental health supports in our community. Irina's experience on the Community Service Board (CSB) gives her yet another insider perspective to understand the needs of the 29th District. Our adult son has a severe Intellectual Disability and lives in a group home. He is dependent on case management from the CSB and for adequately funded Medicaid and Medicare.
It is important for all of us to have representation that understands the everyday but complex issues for families. Raising a family under the cloud of disabilities affects the whole family, sibs and parents. Irina understands that we need individuals like Irina Khanin representing us. Voting has started, please vote for Irina today!
