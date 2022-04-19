I strive to be an informed voter, so I expect a lot from my elected officials. After all, if our elected officials aren’t here to save us time and energy, what good are they? We need to trust that our elected officials have our best interests at heart, but after Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting and Thursday’s School Board Finance Committee meeting, I am just not sure I believe it anymore.
Much ado has been made recently about closed door meetings and the constant communication between Messrs. Monk, McCarthy, Comstock, Ludwig, and Dunn, but this doesn’t feel collaborative or transparent. It feels like a minority of our elected officials have taken it upon themselves to control these negotiations, without the full endorsement of either of their boards. The two boards are not at war. There is no need for restricted communication. This is your legacy, gentleman; petty battles over line items in a school budget when the county has experienced record growth and revenues.
But I have been working behind the scenes, they might protest. Then where are the results? Why was the board deadlocked with a voting member conspicuously absent? This community is tired of the games being played with our public goods. You are misleading your citizens when you try to pit our schools against our roads or first responders. These are false choices. The truth is that Frederick County can have its roads and fund schools, too.
Christina Deignan
Stephens City
