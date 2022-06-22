We were just fine before baby formula
Baby formula has only been manufactured for about 60 years.
The question is: What did we do before formula (besides breastfeeding)?
There have been many thousands of years we did not have formula and yet here we are!
The news media has not proposed the question. The answer is similar to the EpiPen controversy as we managed to give epinephrine quite well before the pen was marketed.
Probably anyone over the age of 65 who wasn’t breastfed was raised on a variation of evaporated milk and Karo syrup.
Is it possible that losing sight of this much more affordable alternative to formula is due to a lack of research by the press or possibly a formula maker’s lobby?
Cheryl Shadley Lake Frederick
