To my Democratic friends: Republicans are not all the same, and they're not all wrong about everything. To my Republican friends: Democrats are not all the same, and they're not all wrong about everything.
Now a gentle admonition: let's not manufacture outrage just because Democrats advocate something. I'm thinking masks and Covid vaccinations. Exactly what freedoms are Democrats trying to deprive us of when they recommend or even mandate wearing masks? Don't we have more actual freedoms to be concerned about? Granted, for well over a year we've been given confusing, contradictory direction concerning Covid precautions by two administrations. But one thing is clear: Covid is no joke, especially now with the latest variant as contagious as it is, and with our children returning to school. Mask-wearing and vaccinations have little or nothing to do with freedom; it's just not worth endangering ourselves or our children to protest the consensus recommendations, even if they turn into mandates.
Too much energy and too many words have been spent on objecting to recommendations that do no harm to our freedoms and may well spare us and our children serious illness. Going along with the recommendations to wear masks and get vaccinated doesn’t turn us into closet progressives or RINOs. We have much more serious issues to debate, so let’s refocus our attention where it needs to be.
James Sherry
Frederick County
