In spite of public health warnings and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, many shoppers in Frederick County are not wearing masks and are defiant about it. Last Friday at a local indoor market a number of adults did not have masks on. When I asked one woman where her mask was, she said "in her pocketbook" and another couple said their masks were at home. Even more outrageous at another market, I watched a women without a mask put bars of scented soap up to her nose and put them back on the shelf. It is time that stores enforced the "wear a mask" signs on their doors. I will continue confronting those without masks and hope others will do the same. We are all in this together and we need to protect each other. Wearing masks goes way beyond politics or individual liberty. After all, the Supreme Court decided that we are not allowed to shout fire in a movie theater if there is not fire because it presents a clear and present danger to others. The same holds true if you don't wear a mask — you endanger the lives of others.
Carole Ann King
Winchester
(0) comments
