With respect to Mr. Dick Wiltshire’s expressed skepticism in his Dec. 29 letter to the editor about global warming in light of last week’s unseasonal — almost unprecedented — cold spell, I’m wondering if the current unseasonal — almost unprecedented — warm spell might cause him to reconsider. It shouldn’t. Isolated weather events in and of themselves reveal nothing about longer-term climate trends. For that, you need to consider data points over extended periods of time.
It shouldn’t be necessary to constantly reiterate this point, but here we are. I’m personally hoping we return soon to more seasonal temperatures.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Charles Uphaus
Frederick County
