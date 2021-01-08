For many years, the Republican Party stood for principles that I have firmly believed in. However, that that all changed in 2016, when in reality it became the Party of Trump. The increasingly mean-spirited, self-indulgent and corrupt nature of our President and his close associates over the past four years culminated with yesterday's attempted (and briefly successful) takeover of our nation's Capitol building by a bunch of thugs who call themselves "patriots," which they are not in any sense of the word.
I urge everyone to fact-check their sources of information regarding all the "verified" conspiracy theories that have been floating around social media sources regarding voter fraud and many other false allegations that reflect poorly on this country. One thing is for certain — we can't rely on our (soon to be ex-) President or his deranged personal attorney to do this for us. Nor have we been able to depend on Congress to resolve this growing problem in a bipartisan manner.
Yesterday's events are a huge embarrassment to this country and should be a wake-up call for each of us about how fragile our democracy is, regardless of Party loyalty. Knowledge of the truth about issues, as opposed to lies and baseless claims, provides the only basis for honest and fair debate when we disagree with each other. This is one of the greatest strengths and we are slowly losing it.
I don't have much use for either party but there were videos, eye witnesses and computer experts not to mention the fact that the battleground states shut down in unison supposedly to rest from counting ballots. I don't really care who wins because they are all corrupt and dishonest. One side is as bad as the other. I have voted for over fifty years and it has always been the choice of the lesser of two evils. Sometimes for a Democrat and other times for a Republican usually because the other side was running a person repugnant to me and not because I like my choice. I think many of us are doing the same. As a country I think we are going down hill fast, we have lost our way. All the core values that we once had and cherished are gone. The majority has given way to the minorities and their demands in a misguided process to try to make everyone happy. It cannot be done, there are no utopias.
What we witnessed yesterday was the result of allowing lies (like the Lost Cause theory!!!) to be told and supported and to grow into a version of the truth told by and for people who cannot seem to handle plain facts and simple realities. There were inspectors. There were lawsuits. There were recounts and there were certifications, often by Republicans who themselves voted FOR Trump. He just lost, quite simply, and that is the reality on planet Earth. Just as the South lost the Civil war. No baby eating cult. No international espionage. No steal to save. Just a really sore loser, and a democracy in tatters.
