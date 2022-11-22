I can't express how much restraint the Frederick County Sheriff's Office showed in the unfortunate situation that occurred on Westmoreland Drive. The Sheriff's Office was called to a house with a barricaded individual who appeared to be inebriated but was armed and firing shots. Approximately 15 shots were fired that left the building, several were intentionally aimed at deputies.
Instead of returning fire as is the normal response, they somehow managed to show restraint, bring in other resources and finally, after using canisters of gas, incapacitated the person inside.
They managed to arrest him. The Sheriff's Office, although fired upon, never returned fire. The results were that one person is in custody and there were no fatalities.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland and his outstanding deputies, along with all the other equally excellent law enforcement personnel, and particularly the negotiators, deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond and truly being servants of the people.
Well done, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, well done!
Jeff Webber
Winchester
