I’d like to commend Valley Health, Shenandoah University, the healthcare providers, and all others taking part in administering the COVID vaccine injections at the Athletics and Events Center. The process was most efficient and organized. Everyone I encountered there on Saturday to receive my first shot was friendly and professional. Golf carts and drivers were at the ready to bring elderly from their cars to the building if needed. In addition, while waiting the required 15 minutes after the injection, we were treated to violin solos performed by Akemi Takayama, associate professor at Shenandoah University. Her brilliant Bach interpretation literally brought tears to my eyes. Well done to everyone involved!
Linda Reed Stephens City
