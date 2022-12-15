I just saw that West Oaks Farm Market is having a problem with the county about all the activities they are having at their location.
Well, Marker-Miller Orchards has the same activities at their locations. I don't see any difference. West Oaks Farm Market has all the things you would need in a farm market. You can go there for lunch, order out, get your produce and meats, actually do your grocery shopping.
So, what is the problem after all these years? Am I missing something? They have a wonderful family business. Have those who are having an issue even been to West Oaks Farm Market?
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
