In a time of incredible uncertainty and real fear about our overwhelmed health care system I am so grateful to know that Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is representing us in Washington.
Congresswoman Wexton is defending the Affordable Care Act, which provides vital health care services to over 288,000 Virginia residents, by demanding the Trump administration drop its lawsuit to repeal the ACA in its entirety. How can they justify taking away people's health care during a pandemic?
Congresswoman Wexton voted to pass the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act which will bolster the federal government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
She has also urged the Department of Health and Human Services to swiftly distribute billions of dollars in federal funding signed into law as part of the CARES Act to nursing homes and assisted living facilities where so many Virginia residents are at risk from COVID-19. As the Congresswoman said, "Without adequate resources, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities can't protect their residents and staff. The need for funding is dire. These communities are on the front line of this pandemic, and we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect our seniors and the dedicated staff caring for them."
This is such a frightening time, but I am comforted knowing that our representative in Washington is doing all she can to help Virginians. I'm so glad Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is looking out for us.
