Dear Congresswoman Wexton,
On behalf of the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation, its trustees, the residents of Winchester House, and the Winchester-Frederick County community at large, I would like to thank you and your staff for your assistance resolving an ongoing issue that we have had with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1972 that represents a consortium of 23 congregations in Winchester that built Winchester House in 1978. Winchester House is an 80-unit, Section 8 apartment building in downtown Winchester that provides secure and affordable housing for economically disadvantaged seniors in our area.
We had struggled with HUD for several months and needed help reestablishing the cash flow we need to sustain and expand our services to the Winchester-Frederick County community. With the prompt attention of your staff, the problem has been resolved and we can now focus more attentively on our mission.
Thank you.
