Kudos to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley for the wonderful nature trails just opened around and through ninety acres of its property. What a gift to this community! Added to the city’s Green Circle, our battlefield sites and Jim Barnett Park, the MSV trails provide a giant new opportunity to exercise outdoors plus to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. Congratulations!
Mark Lore Winchester
Agreed, Mr. Lore. BRAVO to MSV.
